Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.00

Shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.00 and traded as high as $6.30. Lifeway Foods shares last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 12,339 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Lifeway Foods in a report on Tuesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.18.

In other Lifeway Foods news, major shareholder Edward Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,937,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,624,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LWAY. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

