Lisk (LSK) Price Tops $1.04 on Exchanges

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $146.94 million and $2.80 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.04 or 0.00003824 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00009672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000219 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004076 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00005012 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001112 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,638,715 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

