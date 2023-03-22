Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Shares Acquired by Nekton Capital Ltd.

Nekton Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220,875 shares during the quarter. Lithium Americas comprises 2.2% of Nekton Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Nekton Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $9,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 1,367.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 21.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $42.50 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.50 to $42.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Lithium Americas from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Lithium Americas Trading Down 1.0 %

Lithium Americas Company Profile

Shares of NYSE LAC traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 423,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,770. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 52.06 and a quick ratio of 52.06. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.58 and a 1-year high of $40.39.

(Get Rating)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.