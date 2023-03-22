Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) Trading Up 13.1%

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 13.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.77. 147,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 1,528,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Lixte Biotechnology Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of -0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lixte Biotechnology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Lixte Biotechnology by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 33,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lixte Biotechnology in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Lixte Biotechnology Company Profile

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company. It uses biomarker technology to identify enzyme targets and designs novel compounds to attack those targets. The firm focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

