Loopring (LRC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $46.67 Million

Loopring (LRC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Loopring has a market capitalization of $471.53 million and approximately $46.67 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring token can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001247 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Loopring has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Loopring alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.90 or 0.00355055 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7,333.68 or 0.25806670 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 73.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Loopring Profile

Loopring’s launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,330,133,546 tokens. The official website for Loopring is loopring.org. The Reddit community for Loopring is https://reddit.com/r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract.

LRC is an Ethereum Token.”

Buying and Selling Loopring

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loopring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loopring and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.