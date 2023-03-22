Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Sold by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 796 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 945 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,761 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,651,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $9.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $308.75. 1,042,013 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,949. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $321.03. The company has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $251.51 and a twelve month high of $410.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lululemon Athletica Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on LULU. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $343.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.80.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

