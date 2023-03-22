LVZ Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

LVZ Inc. boosted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,483,145 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $559,838,000 after purchasing an additional 93,928 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $612,282,000 after acquiring an additional 190,797 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 92.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,174,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,355 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 16.6% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,284,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,592,791 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $157,172,000 after acquiring an additional 238,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Stock Performance

GNTX traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.31. The stock had a trading volume of 58,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,549. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $31.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.26.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gentex in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.80.

Insider Activity at Gentex

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,580,066.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 6,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $199,349.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,803.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,580,066.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,188 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. It operates through the Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

Further Reading

