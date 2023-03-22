LVZ Inc. Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJJ. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 8,532.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,662,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,946 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 28,841.2% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 254,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,947,000 after acquiring an additional 254,091 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 247.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 206,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 147,054 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,957,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,634,000 after acquiring an additional 126,251 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 262,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,583,000 after acquiring an additional 125,897 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJJ traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $100.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,358. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $89.62 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.61 and its 200 day moving average is $102.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

