LVZ Inc. Has $353,000 Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

LVZ Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBM. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in International Business Machines by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.73.

NYSE IBM traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $127.00. 287,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,222,549. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.12.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 375.00%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

