LVZ Inc. Invests $1.08 Million in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

LVZ Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. LVZ Inc. owned 0.17% of Cass Information Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CASS. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth about $1,266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,752,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Cass Information Systems by 49.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. 56.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CASS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.97. 7,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,470. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average is $43.60. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $51.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.63.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $48.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.50 million. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 17.01%. Analysts predict that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 45.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CASS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Cass Information Systems in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services, Banking Services, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.