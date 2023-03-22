LVZ Inc. Lowers Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

LVZ Inc. lessened its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,503 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $222.72. 47,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,218,240. The company has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $207.42 and a 52-week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

