LVZ Inc. Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

LVZ Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $16,784,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 700.7% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 66,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 58,391 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 128,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 84,944 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $936,000. Finally, Systelligence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,633,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $59.60 during midday trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 65,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,548. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $59.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.56 and its 200 day moving average is $59.47.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.201 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

