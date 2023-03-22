LVZ Inc. Purchases 251 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

LVZ Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BYD. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,297,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,108,846.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,297,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,108,846.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ted Bogich sold 30,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total value of $2,048,749.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,106,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 523,161 shares of company stock valued at $34,312,098 in the last ninety days. 28.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BYD traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $61.49. The stock had a trading volume of 36,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.84. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $46.10 and a 1-year high of $70.46. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.80.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $922.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.90%.

Boyd Gaming Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

See Also

