LVZ Inc. Raises Stake in Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC)

LVZ Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF makes up 0.4% of LVZ Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. LVZ Inc. owned about 1.50% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $2,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 225.6% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000.

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Stock Performance

TPLC traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, hitting $33.54. 7,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,940. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $33.57. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.84 million, a P/E ratio of 22.70 and a beta of 1.02.

Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan US Large\u002FMid Cap Core ETF (TPLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US large-cap stocks screened for Christian values. TPLC was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

