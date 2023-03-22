LVZ Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

LVZ Inc. decreased its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,118,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,855 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF accounts for 7.7% of LVZ Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. LVZ Inc. owned approximately 1.56% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $49,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.76. 8,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,993. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.26. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $41.85 and a 12 month high of $49.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

