Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MLVF opened at $15.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.13. Malvern Bancorp has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $121.86 million, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malvern Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLVF. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Malvern Bancorp by 28,050.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,815 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Malvern Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Malvern Bancorp by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 44.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of banks. It consists of attracting deposits from businesses and the general public and investing those deposits, together with borrowings and funds generated from operations, in commercial and multi-family real estate loans, one- to four-family residential real estate loans, construction and development loans, commercial business loans, home equity loans, and lines of credit and other consumer loans.

