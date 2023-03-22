Manchester & London Investment Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 7 (LON:MNL)

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Manchester & London Investment Trust Stock Performance
LON:MNL opened at GBX 376 ($4.62) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £151.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.33 and a beta of 0.44. Manchester & London Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 318 ($3.91) and a one year high of GBX 471 ($5.78). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 351.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 352.37.
Manchester & London Investment Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Want Diversified Upside in Biotechnology? Check out LABU
- 3 Tech Stocks Well Positioned For Growth At A Reasonable Price
- These 3 Dividend Growers Yield More Than the 10-Year Note
- Be Cautious of Valens Semiconductor Analyst Estimates
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
Receive News & Ratings for Manchester & London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester & London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.