Manchester & London Investment Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 7 (LON:MNL)

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, May 4th. This represents a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Manchester & London Investment Trust Stock Performance

LON:MNL opened at GBX 376 ($4.62) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £151.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.33 and a beta of 0.44. Manchester & London Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 318 ($3.91) and a one year high of GBX 471 ($5.78). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 351.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 352.37.

Manchester & London Investment Trust Company Profile

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

