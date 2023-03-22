Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) shares rose 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.10. Approximately 2,268,104 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,712,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MANU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.
Manchester United Stock Up 5.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manchester United
About Manchester United
Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manchester United (MANU)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.