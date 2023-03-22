Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Rating) shares rose 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.30 and last traded at $25.10. Approximately 2,268,104 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,712,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MANU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th.

Get Manchester United alerts:

Manchester United Stock Up 5.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Manchester United

About Manchester United

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Manchester United by 1,267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Manchester United during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial segment engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting segment involves in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.