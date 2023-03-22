Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) is F&V Capital Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 539,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the quarter. Marathon Oil accounts for about 4.9% of F&V Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. F&V Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $14,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,739,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $194,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904,140 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 3,527.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,735,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,158 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 173.0% during the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,794,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $85,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,020 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 521.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,861,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $64,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400,700 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.88.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MRO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.01. 1,241,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,407,159. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $19.42 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The company has a market cap of $14.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 7.71%.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Further Reading

