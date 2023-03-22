Mark Waller Acquires 4,454,025 Shares of One Click Group Limited (ASX:1CG) Stock

One Click Group Limited (ASX:1CG – Get Rating) insider Mark Waller purchased 4,454,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,994.28 ($32,882.06).

One Click Group Price Performance

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for One Click Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Click Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.