Mark Waller Acquires 4,454,025 Shares of One Click Group Limited (ASX:1CG) Stock

One Click Group Limited (ASX:1CG – Get Rating) insider Mark Waller purchased 4,454,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,994.28 ($32,882.06).
One Click Group Price Performance
See Also
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for One Click Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Click Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.