Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.93

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.93 and last traded at $4.00, with a volume of 1724144 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MQ shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Marqeta from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marqeta from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.22.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Marqeta Trading Down 2.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marqeta

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $203.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.67 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.19% and a negative net margin of 24.70%. Marqeta’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About Marqeta

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.