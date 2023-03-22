Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.50 Per Share

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MNP stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 334 ($4.10). 68,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,095. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 272.16 ($3.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 358 ($4.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of £250.30 million, a P/E ratio of -390.59 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 325.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 308.44.

Get Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust alerts:

About Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust

(Get Rating)

Read More

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of large cap companies having market capitalization greater than $1 billion.

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.