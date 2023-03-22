Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP) Declares Dividend Increase – GBX 1.50 Per Share

Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust plc (LON:MNP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust’s previous dividend of $0.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MNP stock traded up GBX 4 ($0.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 334 ($4.10). 68,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,095. Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 272.16 ($3.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 358 ($4.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of £250.30 million, a P/E ratio of -390.59 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 325.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 308.44.
About Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust
Read More
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Currie Global Portfolio Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.