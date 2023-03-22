Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,521 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials makes up about 3.6% of Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lathrop Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $16,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,585 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,060,000 after buying an additional 283,994 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 42.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 743,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,618,000 after acquiring an additional 222,244 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,007,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,617,000 after acquiring an additional 156,354 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 131.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,529,000 after purchasing an additional 154,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 286.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 206,735 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,587,000 after purchasing an additional 153,234 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.6 %

MLM traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $333.22. 127,161 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,216. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $284.99 and a fifty-two week high of $406.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.68.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 19.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $374.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $397.00 to $390.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Featured Articles

