Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 3.0% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $24,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Mastercard from $456.00 to $441.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $354.76. The stock had a trading volume of 417,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,469. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $390.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $364.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $340.91. The stock has a market cap of $338.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,827.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.