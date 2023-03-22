Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) is Fruth Investment Management’s 7th Largest Position

Fruth Investment Management trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 2.2% of Fruth Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $355.21. 604,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,894,859. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $364.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.91. The firm has a market cap of $338.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

