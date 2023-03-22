MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MCFT. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MasterCraft Boat has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.60.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat Stock Up 4.4 %

MCFT stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $571.27 million, a PE ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its 200 day moving average is $26.25. MasterCraft Boat has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $35.29.

Insider Activity at MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.83 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 67.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

In other MasterCraft Boat news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 335,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $11,487,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,473,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,439,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 1,670,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,162,000 after acquiring an additional 390,188 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 130,333 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 890.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 108,909 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 372,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,165,000 after purchasing an additional 105,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in MasterCraft Boat in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,689,000. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the following segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.