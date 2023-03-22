Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Down 4.5%

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.56. 305,090 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,037,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29.

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 122,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $347,911.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,260,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,398,228.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 122,937 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $347,911.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,260,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,398,228.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO James Daniel Fay sold 36,341 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $102,845.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 868,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,430.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 214,926 shares of company stock valued at $608,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Matterport by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,653,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,906,000 after acquiring an additional 775,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Matterport by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,166,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,061,000 after buying an additional 261,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Matterport by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,757,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after buying an additional 197,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matterport by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,301,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after buying an additional 213,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Matterport by 17.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,244,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after buying an additional 471,308 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

