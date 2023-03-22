Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Shares Down 4.5%

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.56 and last traded at $2.56. 305,090 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 3,037,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.68.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Matterport from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Matterport in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Matterport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.29.
Matterport Stock Down 4.5 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.29.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Matterport
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Matterport by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,653,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,906,000 after acquiring an additional 775,755 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Matterport by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,166,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,061,000 after buying an additional 261,849 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Matterport by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,757,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,032,000 after buying an additional 197,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matterport by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,301,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after buying an additional 213,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of Matterport by 17.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,244,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after buying an additional 471,308 shares during the last quarter. 33.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Matterport
Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Matterport (MTTR)
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
- Want Diversified Upside in Biotechnology? Check out LABU
- 3 Tech Stocks Well Positioned For Growth At A Reasonable Price
Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.