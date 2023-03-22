Mawson Infrastructure Group (OTCMKTS:WIZP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.77

Mawson Infrastructure Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:WIZP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.77 and last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 76749 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Mawson Infrastructure Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.87.

About Mawson Infrastructure Group

(Get Rating)

Mawson Infrastructure Group, Inc engages in the provision of digital asset infrastructure services. The company is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mawson Infrastructure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.