MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Position Increased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,125,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,065 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises approximately 5.4% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.12% of MercadoLibre worth $5,183,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $1,864,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 231,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,100.00 to $1,460.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,250.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,450.00 to $1,685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,245.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,305.00.

NASDAQ:MELI traded down $8.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1,212.09. 84,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,542. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,154.81 and its 200-day moving average is $982.57. The firm has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a PE ratio of 127.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.59. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $600.68 and a twelve month high of $1,275.82.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,256.00, for a total value of $188,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 115 shares in the company, valued at $144,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

