Metahero Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $24.80 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 21st. One Metahero token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $24.80 million and $664,839.78 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.01 or 0.01205132 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00004387 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00009838 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $431.35 or 0.01533391 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00021051 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Token Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

