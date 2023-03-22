Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA) Director E.B. Tucker Sells 8,400 Shares

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (CVE:MTA – Get Rating) Director E.B. Tucker sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.19, for a total transaction of C$51,996.00.

E.B. Tucker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, E.B. Tucker sold 3,000 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.61, for a total transaction of C$19,830.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, E.B. Tucker sold 9,500 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.16, for a total transaction of C$68,050.40.

On Monday, January 23rd, E.B. Tucker sold 5,000 shares of Metalla Royalty & Streaming stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total transaction of C$35,500.00.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of CVE MTA traded down C$0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.79. 11,458 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,794. The company has a market capitalization of C$305.62 million, a P/E ratio of -23.41 and a beta of 1.24. Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$4.72 and a 52-week high of C$9.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.56 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.35.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Company Profile

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd., a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and related production-based interests in Canada, Australia, Argentina, Mexico, and the United States. It focuses on gold and silver streams and royalties.

