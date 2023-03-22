Metallurgical Co. of China (OTCMKTS:MLLUY) Sets New 1-Year High at $5.81

Metallurgical Co. of China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLUY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.81 and last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 5699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89.

Metallurgical Corporation of China Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the engineering contracting, property development, equipment manufacture, and resource development businesses in China and internationally. The company's Engineering Contracting segment offers engineering, construction, and other related contracting services for metallurgical and non-metallurgical projects.

