MetaMUI (MMUI) Trading 15.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. MetaMUI has a total market capitalization of $69.32 million and $93,077.12 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetaMUI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000533 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetaMUI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001454 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000237 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000294 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.77 or 0.00351936 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,036.96 or 0.25592261 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00009995 BTC.

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI’s genesis date was March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.network. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

MetaMUI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMUI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetaMUI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetaMUI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.