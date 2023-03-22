Metawar (METAWAR) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $93.40 Million

Metawar (METAWAR) traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Metawar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Metawar has a total market cap of $93.40 million and approximately $26.53 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metawar has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.60 or 0.00360319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,093.62 or 0.26189270 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00010226 BTC.

About Metawar

Metawar was first traded on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. Metawar’s official website is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metawar

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.0005026 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metawar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metawar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metawar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

