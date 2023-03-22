Metawar Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $12.06 (METAWAR)

Metawar (METAWAR) traded 32% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. One Metawar token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Metawar has traded 34.3% lower against the US dollar. Metawar has a market cap of $71.68 million and approximately $12.06 worth of Metawar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000296 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.42 or 0.00354071 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,371.25 or 0.25735147 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 94.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00010051 BTC.

Metawar launched on January 8th, 2022. Metawar’s total supply is 210,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Metawar is metawar.finance. Metawar’s official Twitter account is @metawarofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Metawar (METAWAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Metawar has a current supply of 210,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Metawar is 0.0005026 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://metawar.finance/.”

