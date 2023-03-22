MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 19.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,424,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322,373 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,018,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after purchasing an additional 317,622 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 4.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,599,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,295,000 after purchasing an additional 67,704 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 6.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,484,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,525,000 after buying an additional 92,854 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in MGM Resorts International by 11.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,367,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,640,000 after buying an additional 143,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

MGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $4,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,594,021. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $4,920,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,781 shares in the company, valued at $11,594,021. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 291,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,076,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 362,870 shares of company stock valued at $15,248,070. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MGM opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.05. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $26.41 and a 52-week high of $46.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by $2.29. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. Equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 12.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

