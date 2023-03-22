Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,967,069 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 198,735 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.6% of Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $711,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on Microsoft from $269.73 to $259.47 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.30.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.32, for a total value of $272,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 116,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,699.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 4,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.88, for a total value of $1,186,410.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,625 shares in the company, valued at $196,272,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,728,111. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock traded up $4.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.81. 10,924,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,886,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $213.43 and a twelve month high of $315.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $254.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.52.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.87% and a net margin of 33.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

