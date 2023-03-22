MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-$0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $930.00 million-$970.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.03 billion. MillerKnoll also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.37-0.43 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark lowered MillerKnoll from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

MillerKnoll Stock Performance

Shares of MLKN traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.64. The stock had a trading volume of 586,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,585. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.59. MillerKnoll has a one year low of $15.54 and a one year high of $36.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

MillerKnoll Dividend Announcement

MillerKnoll ( NASDAQ:MLKN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 4th will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.76%.

Institutional Trading of MillerKnoll

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $585,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of MillerKnoll by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 108,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MillerKnoll in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MillerKnoll

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.

