Mina (MINA) Price Reaches $0.82 on Major Exchanges

Mina (MINA) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Mina coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00002893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Mina has a market capitalization of $716.90 million and $45.72 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mina has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000242 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000300 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.80 or 0.00359006 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,399.09 or 0.26092976 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00010191 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina’s genesis date was April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,014,829,373 coins and its circulating supply is 871,722,623 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 1,014,590,332.8400393 with 871,393,974.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.83449813 USD and is up 3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $54,421,076.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.