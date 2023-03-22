Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF) Trading Down 10.5%

Shares of Mirvac Group (OTCMKTS:MRVGF – Get Rating) traded down 10.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.32. 5,250 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 2,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CLSA lowered shares of Mirvac Group to a “sell” rating and set a $2.16 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup cut shares of Mirvac Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Mirvac Group Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36.

Mirvac Group Company Profile

Mirvac Group engages in real estate investment, development, third party capital management and property asset management. It operates through the following segments: Office and Industrial, Retail, Residential, and Corporate. The Office and Industrial segment manages the office and industrial property portfolio to produce rental income along with developing office and industrial projects.

