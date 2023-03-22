Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.89

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.89 and traded as high as $5.54. Mistras Group shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 90,320 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $180.46 million, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 34.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Mistras Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Price Jennifer C. lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 71.4% during the third quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 1,032,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after purchasing an additional 430,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Mistras Group by 217.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,579 shares during the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

