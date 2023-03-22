Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.89

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.89 and traded as high as $5.54. Mistras Group shares last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 90,320 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
The company has a market capitalization of $180.46 million, a PE ratio of 30.35 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89.
MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.
