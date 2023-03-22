MMTec (NASDAQ:MTC) Trading 17.5% Higher

MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) traded up 17.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.55. 1,650,774 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,143,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

MMTec Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MMTec stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in MMTec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) by 147.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,775 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 1.11% of MMTec worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

About MMTec

MMTec, Inc is engaged in the provision of internet-based technology services and solutions to the Chinese language speaking hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms involving in securities market transactions and settlements. It operates through the following segments: Gujia, MM Future, HC Securities and MMBD Advisory, and MM Global.

