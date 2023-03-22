MOBOX (MBOX) Price Reaches $0.51 on Major Exchanges

MOBOX (MBOX) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 21st. One MOBOX token can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001829 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MOBOX has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. MOBOX has a market cap of $95.08 million and $9.79 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About MOBOX

MOBOX’s launch date was April 2nd, 2021. MOBOX’s total supply is 369,987,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 184,757,981 tokens. MOBOX’s official website is www.mobox.io/#. MOBOX’s official message board is www.mobox.io/community/article/list/announcement. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @mobox_official. The Reddit community for MOBOX is https://reddit.com/r/mobox.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBOX is a community-driven platform empowering users by rewarding them for their engagement and enjoyment. By using innovative tokenomics, utilizing finance and games. Whilst also combining the best of DeFi and NFTs to create a truly unique and everlasting FREE TO PLAY, PLAY TO EARN ECOSYSTEM.

MBOX Token hodlers have the right to submit and vote on proposals. Hodlers will be able to manage the success of the platform such as games to develop and integrate, unique functions, events, development and more.”

Buying and Selling MOBOX

