Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Receives $1,699.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,699.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MONDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,760 ($21.61) to GBX 1,823 ($22.39) in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Mondi from GBX 1,600 ($19.65) to GBX 1,475 ($18.11) in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.71. Mondi has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Mondi Increases Dividend

About Mondi

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.9769 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Mondi’s previous dividend of $0.39. This represents a dividend yield of 4.24%.

Mondi Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of packaging and paper products. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment comprises the operations of containerboard and corrugated solutions.

