Monero Price Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 22nd. One Monero coin can now be purchased for approximately $153.92 or 0.00537381 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Monero has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and $125.42 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,642.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.92 or 0.00282510 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00011740 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00071797 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.53 or 0.00459225 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001433 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003489 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00008829 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,255,798 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

