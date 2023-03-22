Monero (XMR) Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Monero coin can now be purchased for $148.27 or 0.00542194 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero has traded up 1.1% against the US dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.71 billion and $132.67 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,330.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.82 or 0.00317508 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00012274 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00073356 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $125.85 or 0.00460237 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003655 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00008946 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,255,905 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.