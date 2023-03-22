MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $25.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.
