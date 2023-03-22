MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

MLTX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.90. 8,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,773. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $25.32.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLTX. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 268.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 40,768 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MLTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 6th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Wedbush began coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

(Get Rating)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.