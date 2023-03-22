MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
MLTX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.90. 8,894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 184,773. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $25.32.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLTX. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 268.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 40,768 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.
