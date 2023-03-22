MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance

MLTX stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $25.32.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

Several research firms have weighed in on MLTX. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BTIG Research initiated coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co assumed coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

