MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Stock Performance
MLTX stock opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $25.32.
Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 76.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (MLTX)
- Want Diversified Upside in Biotechnology? Check out LABU
- 3 Tech Stocks Well Positioned For Growth At A Reasonable Price
- These 3 Dividend Growers Yield More Than the 10-Year Note
- Be Cautious of Valens Semiconductor Analyst Estimates
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.