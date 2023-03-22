MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ MLTX opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54.
Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $13,916,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $4,439,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile
MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.
