MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ MLTX opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $25.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.54.

Institutional Trading of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $13,916,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $6,264,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the second quarter worth about $4,439,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the third quarter worth about $795,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. 76.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Company Profile

MLTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wedbush started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MoonLake Immunotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

(Get Rating)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It is developing Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody therapy for the treatment of inflammation. The company is involved in conducting Phase II trials for hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, or radiographic axial spondyloarthritis.

Featured Articles

